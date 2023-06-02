Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,431 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,226 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.42% of Wintrust Financial worth $21,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

WTFC stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 89,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,600. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.