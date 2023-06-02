Martingale Asset Management L P Has $11.44 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

AYI stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.80. 42,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.11. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

