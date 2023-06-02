Martingale Asset Management L P Has $18.51 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

IDACORP stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

