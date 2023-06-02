Martingale Asset Management L P Has $18.51 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,735. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $115.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

