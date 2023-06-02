Martingale Asset Management L P Has $23.73 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.41% of Landstar System worth $23,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.3 %

Landstar System stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.85. 56,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.49.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

