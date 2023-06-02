Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 11,557 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 80,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.35 and a 12-month high of $163.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

