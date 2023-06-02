Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.42% of Wintrust Financial worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,810,000 after acquiring an additional 84,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,418,000 after acquiring an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,635 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

WTFC stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 89,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,600. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

