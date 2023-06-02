Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of MAA stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.14. 85,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,814. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average of $155.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

