Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,068 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $35,605,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.06. 79,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.54%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

