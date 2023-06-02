Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,216 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,801 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,799.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.77 and a 1-year high of $149.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

