Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 65,234 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,234 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.95. 2,670,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.