Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 5.8%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.57 and last traded at $59.75. 13,192,626 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 13,123,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,720. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

