McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,859,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.39. 437,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,682. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

