MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Up 0.5%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.56. Approximately 892,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 621% from the average daily volume of 123,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.52.

Separately, Citigroup set a C$8.00 price target on shares of MDA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$968.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.77.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.52). MDA had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of C$566.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.3608027 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

