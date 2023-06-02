MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 73,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 171,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

MedAvail Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of MedAvail

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth $5,572,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a pharmacy technology and services company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, and kiosk. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment includes MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.

