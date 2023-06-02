MediaAlpha (MAX) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 191 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MediaAlpha to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -40.19% -168.69% -6.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 795 4799 10202 260 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 81.08%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.25%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -6.51 MediaAlpha Competitors $3.87 billion $82.59 million -19.56

MediaAlpha’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MediaAlpha rivals beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

