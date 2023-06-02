Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.62). 168,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 793,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.61).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Medica Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.31) price objective for the company.

Medica Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £260.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3,533.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Medica Group Increases Dividend

About Medica Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.93. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

