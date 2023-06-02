Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.74. Medicure shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 4,449 shares.

Medicure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

About Medicure

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

