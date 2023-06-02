MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.74

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as low as $8.80. MediWound shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 66,684 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
MediWound Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in MediWound by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $1,998,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Featured Articles
