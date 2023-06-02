MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.74

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as low as $8.80. MediWound shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 66,684 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

MediWound Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.99). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 571.93% and a negative net margin of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in MediWound by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $1,998,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

