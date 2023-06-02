MELD Price Reaches $0.0182 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. MELD has a market cap of $31.96 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,751,659,557 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01795235 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,164,756.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

