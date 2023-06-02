Mendel Money Management Buys 800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,477,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,939,000 after acquiring an additional 510,725 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,643. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $406.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.09 and a 200 day moving average of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

