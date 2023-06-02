Mendel Money Management Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mendel Money Management lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.6% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,269 shares of company stock worth $44,863,257. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 348.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $219.85.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.