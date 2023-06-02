Mendel Money Management Decreases Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mendel Money Management cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,548,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 499,625 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 102,038.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 308,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 308,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 713.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 334,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293,280 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,388. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

