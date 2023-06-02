Mendel Money Management Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mendel Money Management cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.09. 4,435,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.63. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $295.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

