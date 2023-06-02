Mendel Money Management Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mendel Money Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 471,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 166,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,080. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

