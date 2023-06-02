Mendel Money Management Makes New $235,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,000. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

