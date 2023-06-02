Mendel Money Management Makes New $327,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,636,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 303,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.