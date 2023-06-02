Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of MESO stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $573.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.27. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

