Metahero Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and $257,987.06 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00028159 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.