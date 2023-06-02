Metawar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48.33 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Metawar has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $48.33 million and $1.64 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00023356 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

