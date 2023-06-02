MetisDAO Price Reaches $21.88 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $97.70 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $21.88 or 0.00081137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,963.71 or 1.00009499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.58550278 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,774,118.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

