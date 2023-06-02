MetisDAO Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $102.38 million and $2.30 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $22.92 or 0.00084056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

