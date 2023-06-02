MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
Shares of CMU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. 26,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,091. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,899,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 33,692 shares of company stock valued at $107,531 in the last quarter.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
