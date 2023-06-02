MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. 26,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,091. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,899,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 33,692 shares of company stock valued at $107,531 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

