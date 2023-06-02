MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

MFM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,436. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.