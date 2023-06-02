Miller Investment Management LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.45. The company had a trading volume of 395,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,864. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

