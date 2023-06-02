Miller Investment Management LP Sells 1,310 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Miller Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,620. The firm has a market cap of $293.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

