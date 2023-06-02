Miller Investment Management LP Sells 39,285 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Miller Investment Management LP cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,285 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,792,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 745,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

