Miller Investment Management LP Sells 4,510 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. 2,353,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

