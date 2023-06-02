Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.08 million, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 415.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

