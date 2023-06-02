Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Trading Up 7%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 1,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

