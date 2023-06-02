MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.00. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 460,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $156,514.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 903,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $289,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,328,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 460,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $156,514.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,255,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

About MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.