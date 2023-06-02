MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.00. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.48.
In other news, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 460,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $156,514.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 903,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $289,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,328,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 460,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $156,514.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,255,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
