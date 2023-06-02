Mizuho Trims Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Target Price to $53.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Ventas Stock Up 0.9 %

VTR stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

