MOBLAND (SYNR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $98,139.71 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.



MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

