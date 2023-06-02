MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $388-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.76 million. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.17.

MongoDB Trading Up 32.9 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $390.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.27. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $397.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,682,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

