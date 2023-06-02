MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded up $82.34 on Friday, reaching $376.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,789. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $397.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.17.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $147,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

