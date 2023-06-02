Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after acquiring an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,425 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $494.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,174. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.69.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

