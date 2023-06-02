Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058,043 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises about 0.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $305,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,004.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.64. 1,214,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,376. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.97.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

