Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,147. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

