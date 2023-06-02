Moore Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.25. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

