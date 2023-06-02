Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.23. The company had a trading volume of 433,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,317. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. DexCom has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $126.44.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,026. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 299.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

